Napoli advance and knock Leicester City out of Europa League

Sports

Hindustan Times
10 December, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 03:02 pm

Related News

Napoli advance and knock Leicester City out of Europa League

Third-placed Leicester go into the third-tier Europa Conference League where they will enter a playoff with one of the competition's runners-up for a last-16 berth.

Hindustan Times
10 December, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 03:02 pm
Napoli advance and knock Leicester City out of Europa League

Napoli earned a thrilling 3-2 home win over Leicester City on Thursday to reach the Europa League knockout stages as Group C runners-up behind Spartak Moscow.

Spartak won 1-0 at Legia Warsaw to secure an automatic last-16 berth while Napoli face a playoff against one of the third-placed teams in the Champions League dropping into Europe's second-tier competition after the winter break.

Third-placed Leicester go into the third-tier Europa Conference League where they will enter a playoff with one of the competition's runners-up for a last-16 berth.

Adam Ounas fired Napoli into a fourth-minute lead with a crisp low shot and the Serie A side appeared to be in cruise control after Eljif Elmas made it 2-0 with a tap-in after unselfish work from Andrea Petagna.

Sloppy defending cost the home twice in quick succession before halftime, however, as Jonny Evans drilled in a loose ball in the 27th minute and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall volleyed in the equaliser with his first goal for Leicester.

North Macedonia playmaker Elmas put Napoli back in front shortly after the break, taking a tame-looking cross past a static defence before he steered the ball past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Spartak, who edged Napoli to top spot with a superior head-to-head record, advanced after their goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov saved a stoppage-time penalty with forward Zelimkhan Bakaev netting a 17th-minute winner at Legia.

Bakaev curled in a fine low shot from the edge of the penalty area but it was Selikhov who emerged as Spartak's hero, parrying Tomas Pekhart's spot-kick which would have knocked the Russian side out had the Czech forward scored.

Real Sociedad also booked a playoff berth as they finished runners-up in Group B thanks to a 3-0 home win over PSV Eindhoven which took the Spanish side above the 1988 European Cup winners.

Mikel Oyarzabal fired Sociedad ahead with a 43rd-minute penalty and added the second before Alexander Soerloth netted in stoppage time to complete a comfortable victory.

Football

Napoli / Leicester City / UEFA Europa League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

7h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

7h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

23h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

23h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study