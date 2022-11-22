Napier T20I ends in tie, India take series 1-0 against NZ

22 November, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 04:48 pm

Napier T20I ends in tie, India take series 1-0 against NZ

Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling display. He scalped four wickets in his quota, while giving away just 17 runs.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The third T20I between India and New Zealand ended in a tie as rain interrupted proceedings in Napier. 

Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling display. He scalped four wickets in his quota, while giving away just 17 runs.

After bundling out the Kiwis, the Men In Blue lost three early wickets inside the powerplay overs. Ishan Kishan fell for 10, while Tim Southee scalped two wickets in one over. He packed Rishabh Pant for 11, and then dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a first-ball duck. 

Suryakumar Yadav then fell for 13 against Ish Sodhi, as Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda kept the scoreboard ticking. 

Earlier Arshdeep Singh and Siraj scalped four wickets each as New Zealand were bundled out for 160 in 19.4 overs after opting to bat first. 

Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips stitched 86 runs for the third wicket. Phillips was dismissed by Siraj for 54(33), while Arshdeep claimed the wicket of Conway for 59(49). 

The proceedings also started after a bit of rain delay. The series opener was washed out due to rain, but India won the second match, by an emphatic margin to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

