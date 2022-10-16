Namibia upset Sri Lanka in Geelong fairytale

Sports

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 01:40 pm

Related News

Namibia upset Sri Lanka in Geelong fairytale

This is the third-biggest win by runs for an Associate team against a Full member team in T20Is.

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 01:40 pm
Namibia upset Sri Lanka in Geelong fairytale

They came, they handled the pressure, they finished strongly with the bat, bowled brilliantly and made a statement. This is what we are all here for in ICC tournaments. The stories of the underdogs pushing the regulars to the limit and even crossing the line. And Namibia have crushed Sri Lanka by 55 runs and kicked off the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with an upset in Geelong on Sunday.

This is the third-biggest win by runs for an Associate team against a full-member team in T20Is. Namibia now have more wins against full-member teams (IRE 2021 & SL 2022) in T20 World Cups than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. And the same number of wins as Afghanistan and Ireland.

After some late big hitting from Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit which helped Namibia post a competitive total, Ben Shikongo and Bernard Scholtz did the job with ball in the opening World Cup clash.

They totally caught Sri Lanka unawares. 

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets from the very beginning in their pursuit of 164 runs. Shikongo and Scholtz picked up a brace each to break the backbone of the Lankans' batting. Sri Lanka do bat pretty long, but batters threw it away and Ben Shikongo sent serious shivers when he almost picked a hat-trick in what was a double-wicket maiden over. Frylinck and Wiese showed how good their variations were.

The Lankans eventually managed to go beyond 100 which at one point seemed too far away. 

Earlier, Frylinck (44) and Smit (31*) put together 70 runs for the seventh wicket in just more than five overs as Namibia overcame a shaky start to register 163/7 from their 20 overs at Kardinia Park.

For Sri Lanka, Pramod Liyanagamage bagged a brace while other bowlers picked up a wicket each. 

Sri Lanka have 48 hours to lick their wounds and recover ahead of their second match at the tournament against the UAE in Geelong on Tuesday.

It will be a must-win encounter for the reigning Asia Cup champions, with a second consecutive loss to likely leave them down the barrel of a shock exit in the First Round.

Conversely, Namibia will get the chance to book a Super 12 berth when they take on the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, also in Geelong.

Frylinck was adjudged man of the match for his all-round performance with bat and ball.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022 / Namibia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

4h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

1h | Panorama
A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

2h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

15h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

15h | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back