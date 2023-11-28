Namibia qualify for 2024 T20 World Cup

Namibia advanced to the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies, on Tuesday.

After defeating Tanzania by 58 runs in the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek during the T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, they secured their spot in the major event.

Namibia was put to bat first and ended up scoring 157 runs for six. After that, they held Tanzania to 99 runs in 20 overs.

After hitting an unbeaten 40 from 25 balls with one four and four sixes, JJ Smit was named the Player of the Match.

Namibia leads the Qualifiers table with 10 points and a net run rate of +2.776 after winning five straight games. They began their campaign with a victory over Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe by seven wickets and haven't looked back since.