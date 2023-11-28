Namibia qualify for 2024 T20 World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 07:50 pm

Related News

Namibia qualify for 2024 T20 World Cup

After defeating Tanzania by 58 runs in the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek during the T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, they secured their spot in the major event.

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Photo: Cricket Namibia
Photo: Cricket Namibia

Namibia advanced to the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies, on Tuesday. 

After defeating Tanzania by 58 runs in the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek during the T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, they secured their spot in the major event.

Namibia was put to bat first and ended up scoring 157 runs for six. After that, they held Tanzania to 99 runs in 20 overs. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After hitting an unbeaten 40 from 25 balls with one four and four sixes, JJ Smit was named the Player of the Match.

Namibia leads the Qualifiers table with 10 points and a net run rate of +2.776 after winning five straight games. They began their campaign with a victory over Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe by seven wickets and haven't looked back since. 

 

Cricket

Namibia Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

4h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

6h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

1h | TBS World
Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

3h | TBS World
Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

4h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

6h | TBS Economy