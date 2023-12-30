Najmul Hossain Shanto's stellar year

Sports

AHM Nayeem
30 December, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 05:09 pm

Related News

Najmul Hossain Shanto's stellar year

But there's one player who has truly taken his game to the next level this year. Najmul Hossain Shanto started 2023 as probably Bangladesh's most under-fire cricketer but scripted one of the great comeback stories in Bangladesh cricket in a space of 12 months.

AHM Nayeem
30 December, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 05:09 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh started the year pretty decently with a highly competitive ODI series and a T20I clean sweep over world champions England. The end has been rosy too as they beat New Zealand in a home Test, an away ODI and T20I each - all for the first time - in the month of December. But the period in between was chaotic to say the least.

They had a spectacularly poor World Cup and leading up to that, they lost two home ODI series. In an indifferent year, there have not been many prolific performers for Bangladesh in 2023. 

Shoriful Islam has emerged as a much-improved bowler, Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim started the year well but sort of fizzled out, Shakib Al Hasan had a decent - if not great - all-round year, so did Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Taskin Ahmed had a great first half of the year and Taijul Islam made his presence felt towards the end of the year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But there's one player who has truly taken his game to the next level this year. Najmul Hossain Shanto started 2023 as probably Bangladesh's most under-fire cricketer but scripted one of the great comeback stories in Bangladesh cricket in a space of 12 months. 

In January-February, Shanto lit up the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), becoming the first Bangladeshi batter to score 500 or more runs in a single season. The southpaw was also named the Player of the Tournament. 

But he had a point to prove in international cricket. At the start of 2023, Shanto had only seven fifty-plus scores in 72 innings after five years of international cricket. Pressure was on him from fans, media and everywhere else to score runs. 

Bangladesh played England in a white-ball series right after the BPL and it played a part in Shanto's career revival. The left-hander hit two half-centuries in the ODI series and was named the player of the T20I series after a sensational display.

In Bangladesh's reverse series against Ireland in the UK, Shanto won a Player of the Series award yet again, this time in ODIs. 

Bangladesh played the Asia Cup along with other Asian powerhouses as part of preparation ahead of the World Cup. When Shanto was ruled out of the tournament after two games with an injury, he was the competition's top run-getter.

His exploits over those few months elevated him to the vice-captain's role for the World Cup and he was given the opportunity to lead the side in the New Zealand ODIs before the tournament. 

The World Cup was a disappointing tournament for Shanto and Bangladesh. He started the tournament well with a fifty but a string of single-digit scores after that raised questions. 

But he was able to bury the World Cup ghosts somewhat when he led from the front in a historic Test win over New Zealand in Sylhet. Then in a space of just over three weeks, Bangladesh won their first ODI and T20I win over New Zealand in New Zealand - all under Shanto's captaincy. 

His captaincy and understanding of the game has earned him praises from different quarters and former South Africa cricketer and now commentator HD Ackerman believes Bangladesh will be in "safe hands" when Shanto is given full-time captaincy. 

 

Cricket

Najmul Hossain Shanto / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

4h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

10h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

10h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

1h | Videos
Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

4h | Videos
Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

4h | Videos
Inflation hurts common people in 2023. How will 2024 go?

Inflation hurts common people in 2023. How will 2024 go?

34m | Videos