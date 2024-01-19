Najibullah, Shahadat star as Chattogram down Sylhet

Najibullah Zadran (61* off 30) and Shahadat Hossain (57* off 39) added 121* off 68 to help Chattogram Challengers chase down 178 successfully against Sylhet Strikers and hand them a defeat by seven wickets in the second of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

Avishka Fernando gave Chattogram a superb start. His stroke-filled 39 off 23 helped them get 56 for one in the powerplay.

Nazmul Islam and Mashrafe Mortaza sent back Fernando and Imranuzzaman to make things a bit difficult before Najibullah and Shahadat forged a match-winning partnership.

Zakir Hasan scored a stunning 70* off 43 to power Sylhet to 177-2. He added 82 in 8.1 overs for the third wicket with Harry Tector (26* off 20) where Zakir did the bulk of the scoring.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (36 off 30) and Mohammad Mithun (40 off 28) opened the innings and added 67 off 50 for the first wicket although the scoring rate could have been better.

Left-arm spinner Nihaduzzaman bowled pretty well, picking up a wicket for 31 runs.