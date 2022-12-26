'Najam Sethi not the Messiah he claims to be': Ramiz Raja blasts shift in power in PCB

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 10:24 pm

'Najam Sethi not the Messiah he claims to be': Ramiz Raja blasts shift in power in PCB

At a time when foreign teams are visiting Pakistan, Raja claimed that he had never witnessed the dismissal of a chairman mid-season.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ramiz Raja, the former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is enraged over being fired. After the Pakistani government changed hands, the former PCB chairman Najam Sethi was reappointed, and to mark the occasion, he tweeted late at night about having Ramiz Raja removed. The former cricket player appeared to be miffed about this as he spoke extensively about it on YouTube.

At a time when foreign teams are visiting Pakistan, Raja claimed that he had never witnessed the dismissal of a chairman mid-season.

"To bring just one person you changed the entire constitution of Pakistan Cricket Board. I have never seen this happen in the world that to adjust Najam Sethi, you had to change the constitution."

"In the middle of the season, when teams are coming to play in Pakistan, you have done this, and then you changed the chief selector. The point is that Mohammad Wasim whether he was doing a good job or not, is a former Test cricketer, and you should have made him leave with respect," Raja further added.

"This Najam Sethi is tweeting 2:15am at night that Ramiz Raja has been sacked, start congratulating me. I have played Test cricket, this is my field, and it hurts to see these people from outside cricket trying to act like a Messiah. I know that their motives are non-cricketing. These people are here for the limelight."

Raja's dismissal caused the PCB to revert to the 2014 constitution, giving the PCB chairman more authority and returning domestic cricket to the previous system.

