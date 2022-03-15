Naim's century in vain as Zakir wins it for Rupganj on opening day of DPL

Much has been talked about him in the recent months after his failed campaign in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and getting dropped from the Bangladesh T20I. Naim Sheikh had so much to prove in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) which started on Tuesday. And he did, with a hundred, on the very first day of the tournament.

Naim, playing for Abahani Club Limited against Rupganj Tigers, scored 115 off 132 balls with 10 fours and two maximums. Naim's century celebration showed what it meant to him, to get back to runs and answer the critics in the best way possible.

But his brilliant hundred went in vain as Rupganj's Zakir Hasan overshadowed him with a century and comfortably won the match by seven wickets for his team.

Zakir's Rupganj comfortably chased down 256 runs in 42 overs set by Abahani, thanks to Zakir and Mizanur Rahman's 166-run opening partnership in just 25.4 overs.

Mizanur missed on his hundred by only seven runs getting dismissed on 93 from 82 balls with 12 boundaries and three maximums.

Zakir bagged 117 runs from 116 deliveries. He hit 15 fours and two maximums in his match-winning innings. He got out when his team were just eight runs away from victory.

Earlier, Naim Sheikh starred for Abahani but no other batter really got going to support him from the other end until Saifuddin came on to bat eight and played a 40-run innings from 43 deliveries.

Rupganj's Mukidul Islam Mugdho picked up three wickets while Farhad Reza and Mohammad Sharifullah bagged a brace each.

Elsewhere, Prime Bank Cricket Club beat City Club by 50 runs thanks to Anamul Haque Bijoy's 60 off 82 balls and Legends of Rupganj rode on Naeem Islam's 92 to beat Gazi Group Cricketers.

The Premier League began today, returning to its 50-over format after it was played in the T20 format last year.