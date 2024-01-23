Nahida in ICC Women's ODI team of the year

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nahida Akter has been included in ICC Women's ODI team of the year 2023.

Nahida picked up 20 wickets in ODIs last year, the second-most by anyone. She starred in Bangladesh's series win over Pakistan.

She took seven wickets in the series and famously bowled the Super Over in Bangladesh's famous win in the second ODI against Pakistan.

She had a decent series against India as well, taking six wickets.

Nahida became the first Bangladesh player to be featured in a Women's ODI team of the year. She is only the second player from the country to be named in an ICC team of the year.

Rumana Ahmed was previously named in the ICC T20I team of the year 2018.

Sri Lanka star Chamari Athapaththu captains the team of the year.

Five members of the Australia team feature in the team.

Interestingly, there was no Indian player in the team.

ICC Women's ODI team of the year:

Phoebe Litchfield, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Ellyse Perry, Amerlia Kerr, Beth Mooney (WK), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Lea Tahuhu and Nahida Akter