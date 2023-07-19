Nahida blames poor bowling despite batting collapse for loss against India in 2nd ODI

Sports

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 08:22 pm

Related News

Nahida blames poor bowling despite batting collapse for loss against India in 2nd ODI

The batting collapsed as Bangladesh lost their last seven wickets for just 14 runs during the chase.

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 08:22 pm
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Nahida Akhter of the Bangladesh women's team admitted that they didn't bowl well enough in the 2nd ODI against India and that's what cost them the match as they lost by 108 runs at Mirpur on Wednesday. 

"If we talk about bowling, we could not give 100% according to our bowling strength. We gave away 30-40 runs more than what we should have. And the fielding today was worse than the last match. They scored too many runs," she said at the post match press conference. 

However, it was the batting that collapsed as Bangladesh lost their last seven wickets for just 14 runs during the chase.

They were bowled out for 120 runs chasing a target of 229 set by India women. 

"Those of us who batted in the middle, couldn't play responsibly. Because of this, we lost so many wickets towards the last. The coaches are working with us as we couldn't give 100%," she admitted.

She refused to blame the Mirpur wicket, which has been known to be low and slow: "No I don't think anything happened on the wicket. The wicket was good. We actually lost because of our mistakes."

Despite the big loss, Nahida feels that Bangladesh are mentally strong and can make a comeback in the final match of the series.: "We are mentally strong. Inshallah, we will enter the field to win our last match series. I will try with 100% effort."

Bangladesh's batting record in Mirpur is not a great one and they have never managed to post a total in excess of 200 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

However, Nahida feels that they have the batting strength to score over 220 runs: "Our batting plan is to score over 220 runs in accordance with our strength. Our bowling is our obvious strength though."

Bangladesh face India in the final ODI at Mirpur on on Saturday with the day match starting at 9:30 am.  

 

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / India Women's Cricket Team / Nahida Akhter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

10h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers