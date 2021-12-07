Nahida Akter nominated for November's ICC Player of the Month awards

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Nahida Akter has been nominated for ICC's Player of the Month awards for November. ICC announced the nominees through a press release on Tuesday.

Nahida grabbed 13 wickets in four ODIs during the period at an economy rate of 2.22. 11 of those wickets came as Bangladesh claimed a 3-0 series victory in Zimbabwe, including figures of five for 21 in the third match in Bulawayo.

The spinner's remaining two wickets came in a memorable victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare.

Her opponents are Anam Amin of Pakistan and West Indies' all-rounder Haley Matthews.

Anam accounted for 13 ODI scalps in November at an economy rate of 3.00. She was the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series against the West Indies with nine wickets and followed that up with four wickets in two matches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, which included a haul of three for nine against Zimbabwe.

Hayley Matthews, who was shortlisted alongside her captain Stafanie Taylor in July, wins her second nomination after some consistent performances in four ODIs in which she scored 141 runs and grabbed nine wickets at an average of 13.11.

In Men's category, Openers David Warner of Australia and Abid Ali of Pakistan have been shortlisted in the men's category for the ICC Player of the Month awards along with New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee.

The three nominees for either category is shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters, and members of the ICC Hall of Fame. The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and hold a 90 per cent share of the vote. Fans registered with the ICC vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 per cent.

Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on ICC's digital channels.