Nahid Rana makes debut as Bangladesh opt to bowl first in Sri Lanka Test

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first in the first match of the two-Test series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday.

This was the first time since 2015 that Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first in a Test match at home.

Bangladesh have opted for six frontline batters and three fast bowlers, handing a debut to uncapped speedster Nahid Rana.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Litton Das(wk), Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed