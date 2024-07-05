Nafees Iqbal suffers stroke, shifted to Dhaka by air ambulance

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 04:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nafees Iqbal, former Bangladesh opener and currently the team's logistics manager, suffered a stroke this morning and has already been airlifted to Dhaka for better treatment. 

The 39-year-old toured the USA and the Caribbean with the team for the T20 World Cup. 

Nafees, also the elder brother of Tamim Iqbal and nephew of Akram Khan, played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh. 

