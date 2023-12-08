Naeem Islam felicitated for domestic cricket record

Naeem Islam has been felicitated by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) a couple of days after the batter broke Tushar Imran's record of most first-class centuries as a Bangladesh batter.

Naeem scored his 33rd first-class hundred in the match between Central Zone and North Zone in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL).

After the match ended, Naeem received a commemorative crest from the BCB for the achievement.

Naeem has more than 10,000 runs in first-class cricket. Naeem played the last of his eight Tests in 2012. The 36-year-old has a Test hundred and a fifty to his name.