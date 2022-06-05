Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title, takes Grand Slam tally to 22

Sports

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 09:53 pm

Related News

Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title, takes Grand Slam tally to 22

Nadal stretched his record of men's singles Grand Slam titles to 22, two ahead of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 09:53 pm
Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title, takes Grand Slam tally to 22

Spain's Rafael Nadal beat Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to win a record-extending 14th French Open title on Sunday.

Nadal stretched his record of men's singles Grand Slam titles to 22, two ahead of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.

The win came exactly two days after his 36th birthday and exactly 17 years after his maiden title haul at the Roland Garros.

He now is two ahead of rivals Roger Federer, who hasn't played in almost a year after a series of knee operations, and Novak Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open in January because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and lost to Nadal at Roland Garros.

He had earlier won the toss and opted to serve first in the French Open 2022 final against Casper Ruud. 

Others

Rafael Nadal / French Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

7h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

10h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

57m | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

5h | Videos
'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

7h | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%