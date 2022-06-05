Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title, takes Grand Slam tally to 22

Spain's Rafael Nadal beat Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to win a record-extending 14th French Open title on Sunday.

Nadal stretched his record of men's singles Grand Slam titles to 22, two ahead of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.

The win came exactly two days after his 36th birthday and exactly 17 years after his maiden title haul at the Roland Garros.

He now is two ahead of rivals Roger Federer, who hasn't played in almost a year after a series of knee operations, and Novak Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open in January because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and lost to Nadal at Roland Garros.

He had earlier won the toss and opted to serve first in the French Open 2022 final against Casper Ruud.