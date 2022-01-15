Nadal wants clarity in Djokovic case, players tired of saga

Spanish great Nadal, level on a record 20 Grand Slam titles with Djokovic and the absent Roger Federer, said he wished him "all the very best" but wanted more details about his case

A supporter of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rallies outside the Park Hotel, where the star athlete is believed to be held while he stays in Australia, in Melbourne, Australia, January 7, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Rafa Nadal said on Saturday "too many questions" still needed to be answered concerning Novak Djokovic's bid to play at the Australian Open, while other leading players lamented how the saga had overshadowed the year's first Grand Slam.

The lead-up to the tournament has been completely dominated by world number one Djokovic's battle to compete at Melbourne Park in the face of a government trying to deport him after cancelling his visa twice.

Questions remain over how Djokovic was given a health exemption by Australian authorities to play in the tournament without being vaccinated for Covid-19, only to have his visa cancelled on arrival.

Doubts have also been raised over the positive Covid-19 test that underpinned the health exemption, though a Serbian health ministry official defended the player this week.

Spanish great Nadal, level on a record 20 Grand Slam titles with Djokovic and the absent Roger Federer, said he wished him "all the very best" but wanted more details about his case.

"From my point of view (there) is a lot of questions that need to be answered," Nadal told reporters at Melbourne Park.

