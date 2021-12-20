Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 after Abu Dhabi comeback

Sports

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 11:52 pm

Related News

Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 after Abu Dhabi comeback

The 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one said he was having some "unpleasant moments" but was hoping to feel better soon and would keep people informed about his plans over future tournaments.

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 11:52 pm
Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 after Abu Dhabi comeback

Rafa Nadal said on Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from his comeback appearance at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one said he was having some "unpleasant moments" but was hoping to feel better soon and would keep people informed about his plans over future tournaments.

The positive test casts further doubt on whether the 35-year-old participates in next month's Australian Open -- a tournament he has won once and finished runner-up four times -- having already said he could not guarantee he would play. 

"I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for Covid in the PCR test that has been performed on me when I arrived in Spain," Nadal wrote on Twitter.

Nadal said he had tested negative at all times when he was in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, and had last tested negative on Friday last week.

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Nadal met former Spanish king Juan Carlos, who will be tested, Spain's Royal Household said on Monday. The monarch, who is living in exile in the United Arab Emirates, is feeling good, the palace added.

Nadal's comeback from injury at the exhibition event -- his first tournament appearance since the Citi Open in Washington in August -- ended in two defeats by Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov.

"I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me," he wrote.

"As a result of the situation I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments."

Murray was forced to withdraw from the season's opening Grand Slam earlier this year after testing positive for the coronavirus in January.

Nadal spent the last four months on the sidelines with a foot injury. He was knocked out at Roland Garros in the semi-finals and was forced to pull out of Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. Open.

He also missed the Davis Cup which concluded in Madrid earlier this month and will not feature for Spain at the Jan. 1-9 ATP Cup in Sydney.

The Australian Open begins on January 17.

Others

Rafa Nadal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

11h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

12h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

13h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

4h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

4h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

4h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today