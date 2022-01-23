Nadal survives epic opening set tie-breaker to defeat Mannarino

Sports

Reuters
23 January, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 03:46 pm

Related News

Nadal survives epic opening set tie-breaker to defeat Mannarino

Nadal mentioned,"Everybody knows how mentally (tough) this game is. It was a tough one and after that crazy first set, I think it was so important the break at the beginning of the second set."

Reuters
23 January, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 03:46 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Rafa Nadal survived a mammoth first-set tiebreaker before going on to beat fellow lefty Adrian Mannarino 7-6(14) 6-2 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday, remaining on course for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

Nadal and the Frenchman traded blows from the baseline during an engrossing 30-point tiebreaker lasting almost half an hour. The opening set lasted one hour and 21 minutes.

"The first set was very, very emotional," sixth seed Nadal, who saved four set points during the tie-breaker, said at Rod Laver Arena.

"Anything could have happened there. I was a little bit lucky at the end.

"Everybody knows how mentally (tough) this game is. It was a tough one and after that crazy first set, I think it was so important the break at the beginning of the second set."

Mannarino had lost both his previous meetings against Nadal and came into the contest after a demanding third-round victory over Russian Aslan Karatsev in a match that lasted four hours and 39 minutes.

After the energy-sapping first set under the blazing afternoon sun at Melbourne Park's main showcourt, the 69th-ranked Frenchman wilted as Nadal went on to seal the win with an ace on his first match point.

Nadal's last defeat by another left-hander in a contested match came in 2017 against Denis Shapovalov, who will be his next opponent after the Canadian saw off German third seed Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

"After that match I said he's going to be a potential multi-Grand Slam winner," Nadal said of the 22-year-old. "And I still think that if he's able to keep improving, he will be a multi-Grand Slam winner.

"He has a lot of amazing things in his game, and his results say that. When he's playing well, it's very difficult to stop him."

The only former champion left in the men's draw, 2009 winner Nadal is tied on 20 majors with injured Roger Federer and nine-times Melbourne Park winner Novak Djokovic, who was deported before the tournament began.

A second title at Melbourne Park would not only break the three-way tie at the top of men's tennis but also make Nadal just the second man after Djokovic to win each of the four Grand Slams twice since the sport became professional in 1968.

But his lead-up to the hardcourt major has been far from ideal. The 35-year-old returned to the Tour after spending four months on the sidelines due to a long-standing foot problem and also contracted Covid-19 last month.

"I am enjoying the fact that I am here and I am enjoying the fact that I am again in a quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, something that's very special for me," he said.

Others

Rafa Nadal / Rafael Nadal / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

2h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

4h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

5h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

1h | Videos
Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

19h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

21h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna