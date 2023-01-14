Nadal ready to ‘rebuild’ ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal, the current champion, acknowledges that uncertainty surrounds his preparations for the Australian Open in 2023 despite being one of the greatest players of all time.

The top-seed has a 1-5 match record since the US Open and feels vulnerable going into his first-round matchup with Next Gen Brit Jack Draper on Monday afternoon.

"I have been losing more than usual, so that's part of the business. I think I am humble enough to accept that situation," said the world No 2, referencing two tight three-set United Cup defeats at the hands of Alex de Minaur and Cameron Norrie.

"I need to build again all this momentum. I need to build again this confidence with myself with victories."

"By the way, I didn't play that bad the first two matches of the year. I lost against two great opponents," he added.

"I already have been here for three weeks, practising every day with that conditions, with the best players. That helps a lot in general terms."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, featuring in his 18th main draw at Melbourne Park, is fully aware of the dangers posed by Australian Open debutant Draper.