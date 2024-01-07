Nadal pulls out of Australian Open with muscle tear

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal will not feature in the 2024 edition of the Australian Open.

"I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months. Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season," he said in a statement.

"I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive. Thanks all for the support and see you soon! Rafa," Nadal added.