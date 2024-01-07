Nadal pulls out of Australian Open with muscle tear

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 January, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:40 pm

Related News

Nadal pulls out of Australian Open with muscle tear

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal will not feature in the 2024 edition of the Australian Open.

Hindustan Times
07 January, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:40 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal will not feature in the 2024 edition of the Australian Open. 

"I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months. Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season," he said in a statement. 

"I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive. Thanks all for the support and see you soon! Rafa," Nadal added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Others

Tennis / Rafael Nadal / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

3h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

21h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

17h | Videos
Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

16h | Videos
Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

20h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

21h | Videos