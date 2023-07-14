Nabi, Omarzai go berserk at the death as Afghanistan post 154/7

Mohamnad Nabi's unbeaten 54 and a cameo from Azmatullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan overcome a slow start and post a challenging 154 for seven in the first T20I of the two-match series against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to field on a ground where they found success batting first against Ireland recently. His bowlers proved his decision right in the powerplay by not letting the big-hitting Afghanistan batters off the hook.

Nasum Ahmed, who went wicketless in his last four T20Is, broke the deadlock in the third over by picking up Hazratullah Zazai. The southpaw hit him for a six with a trademark slog-sweep but Nasum came back with a straighter delivery and Zazai, in a failed attempt to repeat the shot, hit the ball straight to Towhid Hridoy at square leg.

The in-form Rahmanullah Gurbaz (16 off 11) started off well with a six with a pull shot off Taskin Ahmed in his first over and got a streaky boundary in his second. Taskin then took the pace off and Gurbaz picked out Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the boundary.

Shoriful Islam accounted for Ibrahim Zadran (8 off 6) for the fourth time during their tour as he tried to cut the ball but the lack of room and extra bounce led to his undoing.

Afghanistan didn't have the best of powerplays (40 for three) which meant they needed to have a good middle phase. But the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz kept things tight by going at six runs per over until the 15th over and the visitors lost the wickets of Karim Janat and Najibullah Zadran in that phase.

In the slog overs, Taskin, Mustafizur and Shakib were taken to the cleaners by Mohammad Nabi and Azmatuallah Omarzai, who hit a fifty on a losing cause in the third ODI. The duo stitched a partnership of 56 off just 31 to provide the much-needed impetus to the innings.

Omarzai hit four sixes in his 18-ball-33. Nabi reached his fifty with a four off Mustafizur in the final over. The last five overs yielded 60 runs.