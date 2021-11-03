Nabi joins Shakib in ICC T20I all-rounders' top spot

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has joined Shakib Al Hasan as the number one all-rounder in the latest MRF Tyres ICC men's all-rounder rankings. Both all-rounders are on the top with 271 rating points.

Shakib Al Hasan reclaimed the top spot from Nabi on 27 October after his rating point climbed 20 points to 295 that took him ahead of Nabi, who slid from 285 points to 275.

But in the latest rankings published by ICC, both the all-rounders lost points.

Shakib lost 24 rating points while Nabi lost 4.

Shakib was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury during the Windies match. He had been one of the top performers in the tournament. He is the second-highest wicket take in the ongoing T20 WC with 11 wickets and also scored 131 runs with the bat.

Nabi has scored 78 runs from the 3 matches he played.

Meanwhile, Shoriful Islam of Bangladesh moved up 77 places to 38th.

Bangladesh have already been knocked out of the T20 WC and will face Australia in their final Super 12 match on Thursday.