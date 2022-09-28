Nabi displaces Shakib as top T20I all-rounder in ICC rankings

Sports

BSS
28 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 07:23 pm

Related News

Nabi displaces Shakib as top T20I all-rounder in ICC rankings

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi displaced him to reclaim the top position even though the difference was just three rating points between the two.

BSS
28 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 07:23 pm
Nabi displaces Shakib as top T20I all-rounder in ICC rankings

Shakib Al Hasan looked to be at his best in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) but his recent off form in the international T20 circuit cost him the top spot.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi displaced him to reclaim the top position even though the difference was just three rating points between the two.

It looked like bad news for Shakib ahead of the T20 World Cup but he has the opportunity to take back the position if he does well in the tri-nation series in New Zealand.

According to the ICC's latest updated rankings, Nabi returned to the top of the T20 all-rounder rankings with 246 rating points while Shakib has 243, followed by English all-rounder Moeen Ali third (221 points).

Shakib lost the top spot to Nabi in November last year. The Tiger all- rounder lost the top spot again after 14 days of regaining the top spot.

India's Hardik Pandya entered the top four with a great performance in the T20I series against Australia, where he is joined by Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Experienced Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan holds the top spot. He is in great form after four matches in the seven-match series, scoring 88*, 8 and 88 in the second, third and fourth matches against England. His teammate
and Pakistan captain scored his second career century to move up to number three in the batting charts.

India's batsman Suryakumar Yadav took the number two spot after playing a 36-ball 69-run innings against Australia in the third T20I. India overhauled the target of 187 runs thanks to his epic 36 ball-69 runs knock to win the series 2-1.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Mohammad Nabi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

9h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

10h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

5h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

35m | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

1h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

2h | Videos
Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b