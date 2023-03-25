Nabi, bowlers set up Afghanistan's historic win over Pakistan

25 March, 2023, 01:25 am
Nabi, bowlers set up Afghanistan's historic win over Pakistan

Photo: ACB
Afghanistan created history in Sharjah as they beat Pakistan by six wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. It was Afghanistan's first win in international cricket over Pakistan.
Afghanistan bowlers were outstanding, restricting Pakistan to 92 for nine. All the bowlers were among the wickets. The spin duo of Mohammad Nabi (2/12) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (2/9) shared four wickets among them. Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/13) also picked up two crucial wickets. 
No Pakistan batter could cross the 20-run mark.
Debutant quick Ihsanullah put Afghanistan in trouble early on and at one stage they were 45 for four. But an unbroken partnership between the experienced Nabi (38* off 38) and Najibullah Zadran (17* off 23) helped Afghanistan secure the win with 13 balls in hand.

 

