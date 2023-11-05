My work starts after World Cup, says Hathurusingha

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha implied that he did not have enough time to plan ahead of the World Cup having taken charge just seven months before the mega event.

They will play Sri Lanka on Monday, a team Hathurusingha played for and coached, and the match will be vital for both the teams as a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy is at stake.

"I started seven months ago, so I had seven months. Certain things beyond my control happened in between as well. I don't think this is the right time for me to think or discuss," he told reporters on Sunday.

Hathurusingha has spoken many times before about providing a "psychological safety" to the players and an environment where there won't be fear of failure. Ahead of the Sri Lanka clash, he stated that he's trying to keep the team environment "stress-free".

"At the moment my focus is to win the next game. We are doing everything right. The mood is good. Players are training. They are all hurting but they want to do well. My biggest challenge is to keep the environment stress-free from every angle so that they can perform to the best of their ability," said Hathurusingha.

According to reports in local media, Hathurusingha and his deputy Nic Pothas are likely to remain at the helm as the Bangladesh Cricket Board is looking at a major coaching overhaul.

"I can't do much in seven months. I prepared the team for the World Cup. My work has to start after the World Cup. Taking the team forward is a separate thing," he concluded.