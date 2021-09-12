‘My tooth fell off, can I blame the IPL?’ – Irfan Pathan comes up with a witty tweet after cancellation of 5th England-India Test

Sports

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 01:13 pm

The second half of the 14th edition of the IPL will restart on 19th September 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The biggest news that has been doing the rounds in the world of cricket is the cancellation of the 5th Test match between England and India that was scheduled to take place at Manchester.

As many as 4 members of the Indian support staff tested positive for Covid-19, and as a result, it was decided that the 5th Test match will not take place. And, this has led to some former players stating that the 5th Test was canceled because the IPL starts in 8 days' time.

Former England bowler Steve Harmison even reckoned that the cancellation of the 5th Test might be the beginning of the end of Test match cricket, and the BCCI is flexing its muscles in the cricketing world.

Irfan Pathan comes up with a humorous tweet

And now, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has come up with a witty tweet in relation to the matter. With several people stating that the IPL was the main reason why the Indian players pulled out of the 5th and final Test match, Pathan tweeted that his tooth has fallen off and wanted to know whether he can put the blame on the IPL.

"My tooth fell off, can I blame the IPL?" tweeted Irfan Pathan. You can see Irfan Pathan's tweet below.

The second half of the 14th edition of the IPL will restart on 19th September 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). And, the opening match of IPL 2021 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are currently occupying the top place in the points table, after having won 6 out of their 8 matches in the first half of the tournament. The second place is occupied by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outfit, while the third and fourth places in the IPL points table are occupied by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) outfits respectively.

Also, while Delhi Capitals' batsman Shikhar Dhawan is the current owner of the Orange Cap, the Purple Cap is held by Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel.

Source: CricTracker

