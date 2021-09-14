‘My shoes will rest’: Lasith Malinga retires from all forms of cricket

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:44 pm

​​​​​​​Malinga posted a message on his social media account announcing his decision. He also posted a video on his YouTube channel, showing a compilation of his wickets in T20s. "While my shoes will rest my love for the game will never rest," he captioned the video.

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga announced retirement from all formats of the game on Tuesday.

Malinga posted a message on his social media account announcing his decision. He also posted a video on his YouTube channel, showing a compilation of his wickets in T20s. "While my shoes will rest my love for the game will never rest," he captioned the video.

Malinga, 38, tweeted, "Hanging up my T20 shoes and retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come."

Malinga, who took a total of 546 wickets across all formats for Sri Lanka, had already retired from Test cricket in 2011 and ODIs in 2019 but continued to play T20Is for the national side.

Malinga remains the highest wicket-taker in the IPL till now. Amit Mishra, the second-highest wicket-taker, at 166 wickets, is still 4 wickets behind him.

He is also the holder of a few unique feats for Sri Lanka. He has taken five hat tricks in international cricket. He has also taken 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice in international cricket.

 

