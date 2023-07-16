'My most painful loss': Tearful Jabeur vows to end Grand Slam misery

Sports

AFP
16 July, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 12:45 am

Related News

'My most painful loss': Tearful Jabeur vows to end Grand Slam misery

World number six Jabeur was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, one year after she lost the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina.

AFP
16 July, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 12:45 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Tearful Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur on Saturday described her third defeat in a Grand Slam final as the "most painful" of her career but vowed to bounce back and break her jinx at the majors.

World number six Jabeur was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, one year after she lost the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina.

More pain followed at the US Open later in the year where she was runner-up again, this time to Iga Swiatek.

The 28-year-old is the eighth woman to lose her first three Grand Slam finals although she can take comfort from knowing that Chris Evert and Kim Clijsters suffered the same fate before going on to capture multiple titles.

"It will be tough to speak. I am going to look ugly in the photos so that's not going to help," Jabeur told the Centre Court crowd.

"I think this is the most painful loss of my career."

She added defiantly: "I promise I will come back one day and win this tournament."

Jabeur led 2-0 and 4-2 in the first set on Saturday before the 24-year-old Vondrousova hit back.

The Tunisian's 15 unforced errors in the first set were key as the Czech left-hander committed a miserly six.

Jabeur was 3-1 ahead in the second set but still couldn't convert the advantage as Vondrousova, who missed last year's Wimbledon due to wrist surgery, mounted another comeback.

"Congratulations to Marketa. You're an amazing player. I know you have had a lot of injuries so I am very happy for you," said Jabeur after her third defeat this year to the Czech.

"It's going to be a tough day for me today. I'm not going to give up. I'm going to come back stronger and win a Grand Slam one day."

Others

Ons Jabeur / Princess Kate / wimbledon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country