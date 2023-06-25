'My father started crying': Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals how he got to know about Test selection

This time, however, Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the team and it is expected that Jaiswal, who has turned heads with sensational performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the past one year, is expected to fill that slot. Jaiswal said that he is set to travel to Bengaluru and prepare for the tour at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The call-up to the Indian Test team for the West Indies tour may not be Yashasvi Jaiswal's first but it is different in the way that this time, he is almost certain to make his international debut. Jaiswal was among the reserves for the Indian team that played in the WTC Final against Australia earlier this month.

This time, however, Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the team and it is expected that Jaiswal, who has turned heads with sensational performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the past one year, is expected to fill that slot. Jaiswal said that he is set to travel to Bengaluru and prepare for the tour at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"My father started crying (when he got to know)," Jaiswal told PTI, adding that he is feeling good and looking to give his best. "I am excited but at the same time I just want to go out and express myself," he added.

Jaiswal said that he was a little nervous going into the day of the team's announcement. "I was a little nervous, till the time you do not get to know that your name is there in the team, there are butterflies. But it is a good feeling," he said.

"My preparations have been going good and I got to interact a lot with the senior players. The conversation has been very simple — to focus on my work. I learned from them that in the end 'it is all about you, how you take it going forward'," said Jaiswal, adding that he has interacted a lot with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

Jaiswal said he would not keep any batting position as preference while approaching the West Indies tour. "It depends on the situations in the match, how it goes and what is happening, we will have to see. I can only figure that out once we go there, cannot speak about it at this moment," he said.

