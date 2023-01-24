My family members get hurt due to the hate comments on social media: Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto has faced severe criticism for his poor form over the years. And those criticisms often crossed the line of decency at some points. Think of Bangladesh's recent ICC T20 World Cup campaign, Shanto was the highest run scorer for the Tigers and even then he had to face criticism for his poor strike rate and whatnot.

These criticisms, or better to say trolls and hate comments on social platforms, hurt Shanto. But more than that, his family gets hurt and affected.

After his match-winning 89 against Fortune Barishal on Tuesday, Shanto said he was upset seeing his family members getting affected due to hate comments on social platforms.

"These comments are tough for me to digest, but they are even tougher for my family members. They don't understand these things much, but they get hurt. I was upset about this," Shanto said.

"I know I can't handle these things. But they hurt. Maybe some people do it unknowingly, but they hurt. Most people don't know about the hard work I put in behind the team and my success, and they don't have to."

But Shanto didn't mention the critics can't say a word when he fails to score runs.

"It doesn't mean they can't say anything. They will criticise me when I play badly, definitely. But it would be better, for me and my family, if they did in a more decent way," he concluded.