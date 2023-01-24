My family members get hurt due to the hate comments on social media: Shanto

Sports

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 07:24 pm

Related News

My family members get hurt due to the hate comments on social media: Shanto

"These comments are tough for me to digest, but they are even tougher for my family members. They don't understand these things much, but they get hurt," Shanto said. 

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 07:24 pm
Photo: Sylhet Strikers
Photo: Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto has faced severe criticism for his poor form over the years. And those criticisms often crossed the line of decency at some points. Think of Bangladesh's recent ICC T20 World Cup campaign, Shanto was the highest run scorer for the Tigers and even then he had to face criticism for his poor strike rate and whatnot. 

These criticisms, or better to say trolls and hate comments on social platforms, hurt Shanto. But more than that, his family gets hurt and affected. 

After his match-winning 89 against Fortune Barishal on Tuesday, Shanto said he was upset seeing his family members getting affected due to hate comments on social platforms. 

"These comments are tough for me to digest, but they are even tougher for my family members. They don't understand these things much, but they get hurt. I was upset about this," Shanto said. 

"I know I can't handle these things. But they hurt. Maybe some people do it unknowingly, but they hurt. Most people don't know about the hard work I put in behind the team and my success, and they don't have to."

But Shanto didn't mention the critics can't say a word when he fails to score runs. 

"It doesn't mean they can't say anything. They will criticise me when I play badly, definitely. But it would be better, for me and my family, if they did in a more decent way," he concluded.

Cricket

Najmul Hossain Shanto / BPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

9h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

10h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

25m | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

2h | TBS Insight
Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February