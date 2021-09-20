'My childhood dream was to play with the likes of Shakib Bhai and Riyad Bhai' - Shamim feels lucky to be a part of the T20 WC squad

Shamim Hossain played seven T20Is for Bangladesh and already earned a call-up to the Bangladesh side that will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup next month. Shamim feels lucky to be a part of the 15-man squad and playing alongside the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim whom he once dreamt of playing with.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Shamim said that he hasn't set any personal goals yet for the T20 WC but he will try to learn from the seniors as much as he can during the campaign.

"I feel lucky (to be part of the WC squad). My childhood dream was to play with the likes of Shakib Bhai and Riyad Bhai. Now I am playing with them and will play in the World Cup together," Shamim said.

"I got my first World Cup call-up, I still haven't set my goals, really. Going with the team is something very big to me. I have a lot to learn from the seniors," the southpaw added.

Shamim understands playing in the World Cup will add extra pressure but he seems to be ready for the challenge.

"It is actually a huge stage. There will be a lot of great players there. I think it will be a big challenge for me and like everyone else, I hope to perform whenever I get my chance."

Batting was an area of concern for Bangladesh despite two consecutive series wins against Australia and New Zealand at home. Shamim believes the wicket will be better in the World Cup and the batters will regain their form there.

"Yes, the wicket favoured us here. But the wickets in the World Cup will hopefully be better for the batters. I am hopeful that all the senior players will do well. Our main batters did not do well in the last two series, hopefully, everyone will regain their form in the World Cup," Shamim concluded.