Mustafizur, Tyagi put up magnificent death bowling display as RR win thriller

22 September, 2021, 01:20 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 01:27 am

Cutter master Mustafizur Rahman didn't pick up any wicket but he played a vital role as he gave away only four runs in the penultimate over.

Photo: BCCI
Kartik Tyagi and Mustafizur Rahman did the unthinkable as Rajasthan Royals snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat to edge Punjab Kings by 2 runs.

Cutter master Mustafizur Rahman didn't pick up any wicket but he played a vital role as he gave away only four runs in the penultimate over. He ended up giving away 30 runs from his 4 overs.

Tyagi picked up two wickets and conceded just one run in the 20th over as Nicholas Pooran (32) Aiden Markram (26*) could not score 10 runs off 15 balls.

Earlier, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul (49) and opening partner Mayank Agarwal (67) approached the chase in the best way possible as they stitched an outstanding century stand for the first wicket. They, however, were both dismissed in quick succession. A little earlier, Agarwal brought up his fifty.

The first innings of the night belonged to Arshdeep Singh as he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul to peg back Rajasthan Royals and restrict them to 185/10 in their 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami also shone with the ball, picking up 3 wickets. Earlier, Evin Lewis (36) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) had gotten Rajasthan Royals off to a brisk start. The team crossed 50 in just 5 overs. Once they were dismissed, Liam Livingstone (25) and Mahipal Lomror (43) took up the boundary-scoring duties.

But RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals and a mini-collapse at the end meant they could not get past 200.

