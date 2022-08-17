Mustafizur storms into top 10 in latest ICC ODI rankings for bowlers

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has moved up six places and attained the 10th position jointly with England's Chris Woakes in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers with 640 rating points.

Mustafizur is one of the two Bangladeshi bowlers in the top 10. The other one is off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The 24-year-old has dropped two places and is currently eighth in the list.

Mustafizur finished as the joint leading wicket-taker during Bangladesh's recent series against Zimbabwe. He picked up a match-winning four-for in the third ODI.

Bangladesh don't have a batter in the top 10 with Tamim Iqbal (16th) being the highest ranked batter. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam currently tops the list.

The next names in the batting rankings are - Imam-ul-Haq, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and Virat Kohli.

Trent Boult is currently the highest ranked bowler while Jasprit Bumrah retains the second position. Josh Hazlewood and Mujeeb ur Rahman moved one place up each to attain the third and fourth position. Shaheen Shah Afridi is the fifth name in the list.