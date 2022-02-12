Mustafizur roped in by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in IPL mega auction

Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman has been bought for INR 2 crore by Delhi Capitals in the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The fast bowler was bracketed in the highest base price - INR 2 crore.

The other pacers in the Delhi team are Anrich Nortje and Shardul Thukur. In the auction, Delhi have purchased the Australian duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as well. The Capitals retained Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje.

Mustafizur has participated in the IPL thrice before that. In 2016, the fast bowler was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1 crore. He bagged 17 wickets in 16 matches in the tournament at an economy rate of 6.9 and helped his team lift the title. He was adjudged the emerging player of the tournament as well.

2018 was not a great season for him as he picked up just seven wickets in seven games. But the previous season was a productive one for him as the left-arm seamer scalped 14 wickets playing for Rajasthan Royals.