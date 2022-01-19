Mustafizur Rahman included in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the best XI of men's T20I cricket of 2021 on Wednesday and Mustafizur Rahman is the only Bangladeshi cricketer named in that.

The Bangladesh left-arm seamer again ruled the roost in T20I cricket in 2021 with his clever variations and change of pace. Lethal upfront and at the death, he scalped 28 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 17.39.

He also proved tough for the batters to get away as proven by his economy of 7.00.

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year certainly packs a punch 👊



More 👉 https://t.co/TtQKyBL3rw pic.twitter.com/mhfNsE2mU3— ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2022

Babar Azam of Pakistan has been named the captain of the side. Another Pakistani Mohammad Rizwan has been paired with England's Jos Buttler in the opening slots.

The other members of the team are - Aiden Markram (South Africa), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), David Miller (South Africa), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan).