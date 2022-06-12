Mustafizur learning about Dukes ball from Donald

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 02:30 pm
12 June, 2022

Mustafizur learning about Dukes ball from Donald

Bangladesh aren't quite used to playing with the Duke ball. They are more accustomed to playing with the Kookaburra ball which doesn't swing or seam as much as the Duke ball. 

Playing Tests in the West Indies is going to be a test for the Tigers as the Dukes are used in Tests there. Bangladesh fast bowling coach Allan Donald, so, was busy teaching Mustafizur Rahman how to bowl with the Duke ball.

"Well, it's a [transformation] from the Kookaburra to the Duke ball, the one I'm very very accustomed to playing for Warwickshire and Test cricket in England. It's a ball with a proud seam and it will take a lot of time to get used to it," Donald explained. 

Mustafizur has not been a regular feature when it comes to Tests. He has been part of the three-day warm-up match between Bangladesh and CWI President's XI but is yet to bowl. 

Donald made a subtle change to his grip and it seemed that the left-arm seamer was able to impress the coach. Mustafizur hit the perfect length once and followed it up by uprooting the off-stump. 

"[I've] just had a session with the Fizz. He is bowling here for the first time since the IPL. It's also his first time with the Duke ball. [I've] just told him a little bit about the ball, changed his grip subtly and I think it's coming out really well. The practice match against CWI President's XI will be a good little workout with this ball," said Donald. 

