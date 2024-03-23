Mustafizur impresses bowling coach with ‘beautiful execution’ on CSK debut

He got the wickets of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green, and once had figures of 3-0-14-4. It was only in his last over that he gave away a few runs. On the back of the spell, the Super Kings restricted the Challengers to 173 for 6, after which they eventually won the match by 6 wickets.

Photoo: IPL
Photoo: IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Eric Simons was impressed with how Mustafizur Rahman executed his plans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB. Mustafizur won the Player of the Match award after he finished with figures of 4-0-29-4.

He got the wickets of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green, and once had figures of 3-0-14-4. It was only in his last over that he gave away a few runs. On the back of the spell, the Super Kings restricted the Challengers to 173 for 6, after which they eventually won the match by 6 wickets.

"It was always about the conditions and the balance of the side that we would like a left-armer, something we have worked with for a while, somebody that brings something different. We just felt that he does suit the conditions, but again, it's the simplicity of the plan that we put in place," Simons said in the post-match press conference.

"It has always been the hallmark of the way we go about our stuff, and he executed beautifully," he added.

Simons also backed fast bowler Tushar Deshpande to find his rhythm in the upcoming game. The speedster, who was CSK's top wicket-taker last season, had a rough day on Friday after he had figures of 4-0-47-0.

CSK's second match is against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, 26 March at the Chepauk.

