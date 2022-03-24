Mustafizur on his way to IPL, consoles Taskin as he misses out for national duties

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 05:49 pm

"Taskin is our best bowler now," said Mustafizur. "I can't do anything but console him."

After being part of the team that created history in South Africa by winning their first-ever bilateral series in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, it's time for Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman to head to India to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on 26 March. The left-arm seamer departed for India on Thursday and was likely to reach India on the same day. 

Mustafizur is the only Bangladeshi player participating in this year's IPL as Shakib Al Hasan went unsold. He could've been joined by fellow pacer Taskin Ahmed as Lucknow Super Giants approached him to replace an injured Mark Wood. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) turned down the offer since Bangladesh will play Tests against South Africa and later against Sri Lanka during the IPL.

Taskin not getting an NOC made Mustafizur sad and he said that he couldn't do anything but console him. 

"Taskin is our best bowler now," said Mustafizur. "I can't do anything but console him."

"Previously, people of the country used to be divided into two teams [one for Shakib and one for Mustafizur]. But this year Shakib bhai wasn't selected because of national duties and so all eyes will be on me," Mustafizur added. 

When asked about his goal in the IPL, the Delhi Capitals seamer said, "In T20s, there is no such thing called a big or small team. If two-three players perform regularly, a team can make the finals. It's all about the rhythm. If I am able to find that from the beginning, then I will try to maintain that and do well," Mustafizur concluded. 

