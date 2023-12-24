Mustafizur a ‘good bet’ at slow Chepauk pitch, says CSK CEO

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan said roping in Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was a well-thought out plan given the slowness of the pitch at their home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK will be Mustafizur's fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) team across six seasons since 2016. A superb exponent of the slower ball, Mustafizur, at his best, is one of the finest death bowlers going around in white-ball cricket and his cutters on slow and low wickets are unplayable at times.

"We thought Mustafizur Rahman would be a good bet at our Chepauk wicket, with the big side boundaries. These were our thoughts, but we were not sure whether we would be able to get them. Luckily, it was a good auction for us this time," Viswanathan told Sportstar.

On his YouTube channel, Indian spinner and former CSK player Ravichandran Ashwin said Mustafizur's cutters at the Chepauk wicket can be a "scary" proposition.

The 2024 edition of the IPL will begin on 23 March next year.