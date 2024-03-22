Mustafizur gets 4-29 for CSK in IPL 2024 opener

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 10:26 pm

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Mustafizur Rahman made a memorable Chennai Super Kings (CSK) debut on Friday as he ran through the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting line-up in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (2024) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The left-arm medium fast bowler picked up four wickets for 29 runs. He accounted for the wickets of big RCB players like Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli and Cameron Green. It was his best figures in his IPL career.

Mustafizur, lovingly called "The Fizz", took only three deliveries to make an impact. A rampant du Plessis miscued a Mustafizur cutter to Rachin Ravindra at deep point. 

He sent back Patidar with a length ball going across the right-hander and MS Dhoni did the rest.

In his next over, he picked off two big fishes. Kohli mistimed a pull and a great teamwork at the boundary from Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra saw the India great dismissed. Before that, Kohli became the first Indian to score 12,000 T20 runs. It was also Mustafizur's 50th IPL wicket. 

Green was deceived by the cutter from Mustafizur in the same over and got cleaned up.

Mustafizur gave away a six and a four in his final over to a big-hitting Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik. 

