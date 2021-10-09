Mustafizur already at team hotel, Shakib to stay back with KKR

Sports

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 08:46 pm

The news has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Rabeed Imam, senior media manager of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Bangladesh notched up a dominating win over Oman A in the warm-up match on Friday in Muscat. The Tigers amassed a huge total of 207 batting first courtesy of the fifties from Liton Das and Mohammad Naim and a superb cameo from Nurul Hasan. In reply, Oman A were bundled out for 147.

Mahmudullah's men were scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi on Saturday but a change has been made to the schedule.

Bangladesh will leave for the UAE on October 10 as per the revised schedule. The news has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Rabeed Imam, senior media manager of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"Keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, the ICC has rescheduled the charter flight. Now Bangladesh, Oman and Sri Lanka will leave for the UAE on October 10 boarding the same flight," said Imam.

Imam also confirmed that Mustafizur Rahman has already entered team hotel and Shakib will stay with his IPL franchise during the playoff. 

Shakib and Mustafiz played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL respectively. Royals have bowed out from the tournament but Shakib's KKR are still in the fight. 

The plane is now scheduled to take off on Sunday at 6.30 pm local time (8.30 pm BDST). 

Because of the rescheduling, Bangladesh won't be able to train before their first warm-up game on October 12 against Sri Lanka. The players will have to serve a mandatory one-day in-room quarantine on October 11. 

Bangladesh will face Ireland in their second official warm-up game on October 14. They will head back to Oman on October 15 and face Scotland in their opening World Cup game on October 17. 
 

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Mustafizur Rahman / Bangladesh Cricket Team

