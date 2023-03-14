Mustafiz sixth international bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman becomes the sixth international bowler to pick up 100 T20I wickets.

He picked up the wicket of Dawid Malan to become the second Bangladeshi after Shakib Al Hasan and the fourth-fastest overall. He is also only the third pacer in the list.

Mustafiz has is playing his 81st T20I match. He took his first 50 T20I wickets in 33 matches but took 48 more to reach the hundred-mark.

His first T20I wicket was Shahid Afridi in his debut match in 2015.

Tim Southee of New Zealand is currently the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket with 134 wickets in 107 matches. Shakib is just four wickets behind him in 112 matches.