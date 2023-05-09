Mustafiz out of playing XI as Tigers bat first in Chelmsford

Sports

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 03:27 pm

Related News

Mustafiz out of playing XI as Tigers bat first in Chelmsford

 "After the first ten overs, when it stops swinging, I think it will be a very good wicket," Tamim said at the toss.

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 03:27 pm
Photo: Ireland Cricket
Photo: Ireland Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman remains out of the Tigers' playing XI as the visitors have been asked to bat first in the first ODI against Ireland in Chelmsford. 

Besides Mustafiz, Nasum Ahmed has been replaced by Taijul Islam in the XI. Bangladesh will miss the service of Taskin Ahmed too who has been ruled out due to injury but they are playing with three pacers - Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam.

 "After the first ten overs, when it stops swinging, I think it will be a very good wicket," Tamim said at the toss.

The match is not being telecast on any TV channels. It can be streamed for free on ICC TV. 

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossai

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Graham Hume

Cricket

BD vs IRE / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

4h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

5h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

7h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

22h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

1d | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka