Mustafiz out of playing XI as Tigers bat first in Chelmsford

Mustafizur Rahman remains out of the Tigers' playing XI as the visitors have been asked to bat first in the first ODI against Ireland in Chelmsford.

Besides Mustafiz, Nasum Ahmed has been replaced by Taijul Islam in the XI. Bangladesh will miss the service of Taskin Ahmed too who has been ruled out due to injury but they are playing with three pacers - Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam.

"After the first ten overs, when it stops swinging, I think it will be a very good wicket," Tamim said at the toss.

The match is not being telecast on any TV channels. It can be streamed for free on ICC TV.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossai

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Graham Hume