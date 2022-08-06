Mustafiz to miss second ODI; Mushfiq, Shoriful to play with injuries

The Bangladesh team's physio Muzadded Alpha Sany confirmed the news through an official video message on Saturday night.

Litton Kumer Das and Nurul Hasan Sohan have already been ruled out from the remainder of the Zimbabwe tour. And now, pacer Mustafizur Rahman is set to miss the second ODI while Mushfiqur Rahim and Shoriful Islam will continue to play despite minor injury concerns. 

"There's nothing terrible in Mustafiz's MRI. Just a joint effusion and soft tissue. He may have to be rested for Sunday's match. But he will be available for the final ODI," said Sany.

"We didn't find any fracture in Mushfiqur Bhai's hand. But there is soft tissue. Nothing serious regarding Shoriful as well," he added.

Mushfiq and Shoriful got injured in the first ODI, the same where Litton suffered a hamstring injury which will keep him out of action for at least three weeks. The injury not only sidelined him from the rest of the ODI series against Zimbabwe but also kept his hope to play Asia Cup in limbo.

Mushfiq injured his thumb while batting and Shofiul injured himself while fielding off his own bowling. 

Earlier, Sohan injured his left index finger during the second T20I which will keep him away from cricket for at least three to four weeks. He will fly to Singapore to consult a doctor on Sunday.

