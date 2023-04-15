Mustafiz lacking fizz, most expensive bowler for DC against RCB

Mustafizur Rahman had a day to forget in his second outing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. He was the most expensive bowler for DC against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) conceding 41 runs from three overs at an economy rate of 13.66.

RCB accumulated 174/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Mustafiz first came to bowl in the third over. He gave away 10 in that over including two boundaries to Faf du Plessis.

He then returned to the attack in the 10th over and that was even worse. Mustafiz completely lost his fizz and conceded 19 runs in that over. He was first hit for a four by Virat Kohli, followed by a maximum and a single which took Kohli to his 47th IPL fifty. Mahipal Lomror hit another six in the final delivery of that over.

Mustafiz returned at the death with the hope of bagging some quick wickets to amend for his first two overs. But it wasn't meant to be. He conceded 12 runs in the 19th over to eventually finish his spell with an abysmal bowling figure of 3-0-41-0.

Mustafiz had a mixed outing in his first match for DC. He picked up one wicket conceding 38 runs but it was his spell at the death that brought Delhi Capitals back into the game.

'The Fizz' will be worried to see whether he makes it to the playing XI of DC's next match.