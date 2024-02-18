Mustafizur hospitalised after ball hits his head during practice

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 02:08 pm

The incident occurred when Mustafizur, returning to his bowling mark, was hit at the back of his head by a delivery from Comilla skipper Litton Das.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Comilla Victorians fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman suffered a head injury during a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

The incident occurred when Mustafizur, returning to his bowling mark, was hit at the back of his head by a delivery from Comilla skipper Litton Das.

The southpaw had blood spilling from his head. He was immediately treated with ice on the ground before being stretched off the field to the ambulance.

Mustafizur was then taken to the emergency unit of Imperial Hospital for assessment and treatment.  

Right after the incident, The Business Standard (TBS) spoke to Shahriar Nafees, deputy manager of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations department and batting coach of Rangpur Riders, and he confirmed after speaking to the board's medical team that Mustafizur is fine at the moment but underwent  CT scan for further evaluation. 

"During practice a ball hit directly at left parital area( Head) of Mustafizur rahman. There was open wound at his parital area and we have worked with compression Bandage to stop bleeding and immediately had shifted him to Imperial hospital. After CT scan we are satisfied that he had only external injury. There was no Intra-Cranial bleeding. Now surgical team has given him stitches for open wound. Now he is under close Supervision of Comilla Victorians team Physio," a media release from the Comilla Victorians read.

Comilla Victorians are scheduled to face off against the Sylhet Strikers in tomorrow's afternoon match.

