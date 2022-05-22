Mustafiz back in Test, Bijoy back in white-ball as Bangladesh announce squad for WI tour

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 09:38 pm

Mustafiz back in Test, Bijoy back in white-ball as Bangladesh announce squad for WI tour

Bangladesh are likely to head for the tour on June 5 to play two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs till mid-July.

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 09:38 pm
Mustafiz back in Test, Bijoy back in white-ball as Bangladesh announce squad for WI tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for Bangladesh's tour to West Indies as three returnees are back to red ball and white ball squads.

Bangladesh are likely to head for the tour on June 5 to play two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs till mid-July.

Mustafizur Rahman has been called to the Test team despite him not wanting to play the format. The left-arm pacer didn't include himself in the central contract for the red-ball game. But due to the absence of both Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam for injuries, BCB is forcing Mustafiz to participate in the red-ball format.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will miss the service of the veteran batter, Mushfiqur Rahim, in all three formats as he took a leave for the Hajj pilgrimage.

This year's Islamic pilgrimage is in July, for which Mushfiqur is likely to travel to Saudi Arabia on 22 June.

Wicket-keeper batter and in-form Anamul Haque Bijoy has yet again been called to the ODI and T20I squad after three years of absence due to injury and off-form. However, the latest batting performances in the domestic cricket of Bijoy has asked the selectors questions to pick him up in the squad.

Mohammad Saifuddin is also back in the ODI squad after a series of injuries and absence from both the national team and domestic cricket.

BANGLADESH SQUADS FOR WEST INDIES TOUR

TEST: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib, Liton, Mosaddek, Yasir, Taijul, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot, Khaled, Rejaur, Shohidul, Mustafizur, Sohan. 

ODI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton, Shanto, Shakib, Yasir, Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Afif, Mosaddek, Sohan, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin, Shoriful, Mustafizur, Ebadot, Nasum, Saifuddin. 

T20: Mahmudullah (c), Munim Shahrier, Liton, Anamul Haque, Shakib, Afif, Mosaddek, Sohan, Yasir, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur, Shoriful, Shohidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Saifuddin.

