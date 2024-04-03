Mustafiz back in Bangladesh for urgent visa work

Photoo: IPL
Photoo: IPL

Mustafizur Rahman has returned to the country tonight from India. It is understood that he urgently returned to Dhaka to complete the visa process for the USA whe the T20 World Cup will take place.

If everything goes well, this national team pacer will join the franchise team Chennai Super Kings before their next match in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In this edition of the IPL, Mustafiz is playing for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. He has been a regular feature in the team's XI since the beginning of the IPL.

Having taken seven wickets in three matches, Mustafiz is currently the leading wicket-taker in the IPL.

In the inaugural match of this year's IPL, Mustafiz was adjudged the player of the match taking four wickets conceding 29 runs.

CSK will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match on 5 April.

The T20 World Cup begins on 1 June.

