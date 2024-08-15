Mushtaq Ahmed lauds Bangladesh’s potential ahead of Pakistan Test series

As Bangladesh gears up for their two-Test series against Pakistan, starting August 21, the Tigers' spin coach, Mushtaq Ahmed, expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform, emphasizing their willingness to learn and adapt.

"This group of players is very receptive to coaching. They listen well and show a strong desire to improve. My time with them has been positive, and I'm optimistic that my experience can contribute meaningfully," Mushtaq stated.

He further stressed that Bangladesh should not be underestimated. "This team has some really talented players, and their pace bowling department has come a long way. They're on a promising path, and what they need most is the confidence to succeed in overseas conditions," Mushtaq added.

Mushtaq, a legendary leg-spinner with 346 wickets in a career that spanned from 1990 to 2003, also praised the spinners within the Bangladesh squad.

"These spinners are skilled and seasoned. My role is to guide them on the technical and tactical aspects of their game. It's crucial to constantly remind them about using different angles, assessing pitch conditions, and setting up the right fields for various batters. These tactical insights are essential, regardless of how experienced a bowler may be," he explained.

Mushtaq singled out Taijul Islam and Mehedi Hasan Miraz, noting their significant contributions to the team. "Taijul and Mehedi are exceptional spinners who have been instrumental in several of Bangladesh's victories. It's an honour for me to work with such talented bowlers," he concluded.

With Mushtaq's guidance, Bangladesh enters the upcoming series with renewed confidence, eager to showcase their growth and potential on a challenging away tour.