Mushfiqur unlikely to play final two ODIs against Afghanistan

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is unlikely to feature in the final two ODIs of the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan due to a finger injury.

It has been reported that Mushfiqur sustained the injury while keeping wicket during the 49th over of the first ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium yesterday, a match in which Bangladesh suffered a heavy 92-run defeat following a dramatic batting collapse. As a result, Mushfiqur batted lower down the order than usual, coming in at number seven and managing just 1 run off 3 deliveries.

"Yes, he has sustained an injury, and it appears to be somewhat serious. We will only know the exact duration of his absence after conducting tests. But as things stand, it seems he won't be available for the remainder of this series," said Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain in an interview with The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury indicated that Mushfiqur might have suffered a hairline fracture in his finger.

"It is suspected to be a hairline fracture, but this can only be confirmed after further tests. We are still awaiting full details on the nature of his injury," Dr. Chowdhury explained.

With Bangladesh trailing 1-0 in the series, the remaining two ODIs against Afghanistan are scheduled for November 9 and 11 at the same venue. Following the series, the Tigers are set to tour the West Indies later this month for a full series, including two Tests, three ODIs, and as many T20Is. Having already retired from T20Is, Mushfiqur may also miss the Tests and ODIs against the Windies due to this injury.