Mushfiqur unlikely to play final two ODIs against Afghanistan

Sports

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 01:18 pm

Related News

Mushfiqur unlikely to play final two ODIs against Afghanistan

It has been reported that Mushfiqur sustained the injury while keeping wicket during the 49th over of the first ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium yesterday.

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 01:18 pm
Mushfiqur unlikely to play final two ODIs against Afghanistan

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is unlikely to feature in the final two ODIs of the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan due to a finger injury.

It has been reported that Mushfiqur sustained the injury while keeping wicket during the 49th over of the first ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium yesterday, a match in which Bangladesh suffered a heavy 92-run defeat following a dramatic batting collapse. As a result, Mushfiqur batted lower down the order than usual, coming in at number seven and managing just 1 run off 3 deliveries.

"Yes, he has sustained an injury, and it appears to be somewhat serious. We will only know the exact duration of his absence after conducting tests. But as things stand, it seems he won't be available for the remainder of this series," said Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain in an interview with The Daily Star.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury indicated that Mushfiqur might have suffered a hairline fracture in his finger.

"It is suspected to be a hairline fracture, but this can only be confirmed after further tests. We are still awaiting full details on the nature of his injury," Dr. Chowdhury explained.

With Bangladesh trailing 1-0 in the series, the remaining two ODIs against Afghanistan are scheduled for November 9 and 11 at the same venue. Following the series, the Tigers are set to tour the West Indies later this month for a full series, including two Tests, three ODIs, and as many T20Is. Having already retired from T20Is, Mushfiqur may also miss the Tests and ODIs against the Windies due to this injury.

 

 

Top News

Mushfiqur Rahim / Injury / Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

17h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

22m | Videos
What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

2h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

2h | Videos
IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

14h | Videos